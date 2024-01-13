Peter Crombie, Seinfeld’s Crazy Joe Davola, dies

Peter Crombie, who terrorized the Seinfeld gang during the fourth season, has passed away following a brief illness.

Peter Crombie, best known for his disturbed character Crazy Joe Davola on Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 71. While no specific details have been released, it’s said that Crombie died after a brief illness.

A standout character, Crazy Joe first appeared in season four’s “The Pitch”, launching his mission of vengeance after not being invited to Kramer’s party. The five-episode arc during the season found him dating – and stalking – Elaine and later attacking Jerry during a taping of his namesake show. With a mixture of dark comedy and intensity, Peter Crombie undoubtedly made Crazy Joe a standout in the gallery of Seinfeld antagonists.

Outside of Seinfeld, Peter Crombie appeared on a wealth of TV shows throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, including one-off stints on Perfect Strangers, As the World Turns, Law & Order, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, L.A. Law, N.Y.P.D. Blue, and more. His longest run other than his recurring role as Crazy Joe was on the short-lived Fox drama L.A. Firefighters.

Big screen credits for Peter Crombie include a trio of Oliver Stone movies – Born on the Fourth of July, The Doors and Natural Born Killers – as well as The Blob, Seven and My Dog Skip.

Peter Crombie’s ex-wife shared the news on social media, writing, “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver…So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.”

Crazy Joe Davola may be Peter Crombie’s trademark character, but he got some of his most defining screen time in the 1997 miniseries House of Frankenstein; it’s a bit long itself but Crombie’s take on the character is worth a look for those interested in different interpretations.

While Crombie’s output virtually stopped as the ‘90s ended, his mark on at least Seinfeld is undeniable.

