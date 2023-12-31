Poll: Favorite Movie of 2023

The year 2023 has come to a close. Every movie that will be released, has been released! Now it’s time to think back to all the movies you saw this year and pick the one that you found to be the best. There is a lot of ways to calculate this: is it the movie you think was the best made and deserves Oscar glory? Or maybe it was a movie that wasn’t technically the best but is the one you can see yourself watching over and over again? However you calculate it, we want to know what was your absolute favorite movie of 2023? We compiled a strong list, but as everyone’s tastes are different, if you don’t see your favorite listed, click that “other” button and let us know what it is (and why) in the comments.

And to all the Schmoes out there, we wish you a Happy New Year and a prosperous 2024!