Poll: Most Anticipated Movie of 2024

What 2024 release are you most excited for?

With the new year upon us it is time we ask what movie (tentatively) releasing in 2024 is the one you are looking forward to seeing the most? The strikes took their toll on some of the movies that were meant for this year but we still have a lot to look forward to.

Whether you are wondering how they are going to make a musical sequel with Joker: Folie à Deux or how Deadpool will fit into the MCU or if Beetlejuice 2 and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F can be the rare decades later sequels that actually work?! There really is a lot to look forward to this year, and not just sequels either, we have some solid looking original films such as the re-teaming of Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the Jon Watts directed Wolfs along with the gangster film Alto Knights that brings back together Director Barry Levinson and star Robert DeNiro for their fourth film together. And if all goes according to plan, the first new film from Francis Ford Coppola in over 13 years as his decades in the making passion project Megalopolis is slated to release this year.

Last year you chose John Wick: Chapter 4 as your most anticipated movie with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One landing spots 2 and 3. 2023’s highest grossing film, Barbie, didn’t even crack the top 20, grabbing just 12 votes!

If you don’t see your most anticipated listed, click the “Other” button and let us know in the comments.