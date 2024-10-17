Predator 2 (1990) – What Happened to This Horror Movie?

A new episode of the What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just arrived online, and in this one we’re looking back at the 1990 film Predator 2 (watch it HERE), which blends the genres of horror, sci-fi, and action. This one isn’t as popular as its predecessor, but does have a solid fan following of its own. To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Stephen Hopkins (Judgment Night) from a screenplay written by Predator writers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Predator 2 has the following synopsis: Los Angeles is enduring a heat wave and a crime wave, so the pressure on police officer Mike Harrigan to solve a strange string of murders is mounting. Harrigan thinks the culprit can be found among the warring gangs and drug cartels, but FBI Special Agent Peter Keyes knows the horrible truth: Their killer is a fearsome extraterrestrial with keen hunting abilities that include superior night vision and the power to make itself invisible.

The film stars Danny Glover, Kevin Peter Hall, Gary Busey, Ruben Blades, Maria Conchita Alonso, Bill Paxton, Lilyan Chauvin, Robert Davi, Adam Baldwin, Kent McCord, and Morton Downey Jr.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: What Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Predator 2 episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written by Eric Walkuski, Edited and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon and Andrew Hatfield, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

