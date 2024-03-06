Quadrant: Full Moon gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of female serial killer film

In a new video, Full Moon founder Charles Band gives a behind-the-scenes look at his new film, the female serial killer story Quadrant

By

Last month, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company is launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant, has wrapped production, and in the latest episode of his YouTube series Full Moon Universe, Band shared examples of the behind-the-scenes videos Patreon supporters get to see. You can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Band, Quadrant was written by C. Courtney Joyner and is described as being an unholy blend of steampunk terror and sci-fi slasher, with a female serial killer using the titular VR device to stalk her prey and channel the legacy of Jack the Ripper, and another heroic woman entering the ether-verse to bring her down!

Promotional art features a more in-depth synopsis: Developed by scientists Harry and Meg, the Quadrant helmet allows your mind to transport you into a world where all your phobias and nightmares are real, while also granting you the strength to defeat them, liberating you from their control forever. But the Quadrant experiment is about to go terribly wrong. When Erin, a young girl who’s obsessed with Jack the Ripper, uses the device to actually become the Ripper, she unleashes a reign of terror, first in her mind in an AI version of old London created by the Quadrant, and then in reality, where she now stalks the contemporary city streets, seeking out victims for her blade. The only way to stop this savage new Ripper is for an even more vicious killer to enter the artificial Quadrant-verse and bring her down. What ensues is a brutal, bloody battle, murderer against murderer, both in this world and the surreal, dangerous, synthetic world of Quadrant!

Well, that all sounds awesome to me.

The film stars Shannon Helene Barnes, Emma Reinagel, and Christian Carrigan.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and are you looking forward to Quadrant? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look behind the scenes:

Quadrant Full Moon

Source: Full Moon
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter, and his godson Daniel Davies have recorded a new album - Lost Themes IV: Noir
Lost Themes IV: Noir, the latest John Carpenter album, is coming in May
In a new video, Full Moon founder Charles Band gives a behind-the-scenes look at his new film, the female serial killer story Quadrant
Quadrant: Full Moon gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of female serial killer film
Your Monster, a film that star Melissa Barrera has described as a "horror rom-com musical" has secured North American distribution
Your Monster: Melissa Barrera horror rom-com musical lands North American distribution
Final Destination 6 (a.k.a. Final Destination: Bloodlines) is now in production, aiming for a 2025 theatrical release that will include IMAX
Final Destination 6 is aiming for a 2025 theatrical release, will be on IMAX screens
View All

About the Author

14753 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Full moon News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles