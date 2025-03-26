Red Sonja first-look image released as the reboot lands at Samuel Goldwyn Films

Red Sonja has been picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films for a theatrical release later this year, and a first-look image was also shared.

Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films have snagged the U.S. distribution rights to Red Sonja, with the reboot looking to hit theaters later this year. A first-look image from Red Sonja was also released, depicting Matilda Lutz in full costume, metal bikini and all.

The description reads: “ Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia. ” In addition to Lutz, Red Sonja also stars Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Wallis Day (Batwoman), Martyn Ford (Those About to Die), Michael Bisping (Den of Thieves), with Phillip Winchester (Strike Back) and Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead).

The film was recently given an R-rating for “ strong/bloody violence. “

Related Red Sonja reboot has been rated R for bloody violence

“ We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them, ” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

Producer Mark Canton added, “ I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled. ” He certainly isn’t wrong; Red Sonja has been in development hell for nearly two decades, with Robert Rodriguez, Simon West, Bryan Singer, and Joey Soloway all attached to the project at various points. The final film was directed by M.J. Bassett .

“ The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword, ” said producer Luke Lieberman.