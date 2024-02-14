Repo Man 2 is in the works with original director Alex Cox returning to helm the sequel

Per Variety, Alex Cox is ready to return to the bizarre world of car repossession and extraterrestrials. The outlet reports that the director is set to helm Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer, a long-belated sequel to the 1984 cult classic.

The original movie starred Emilio Estevez as Otto, a young punk who is recruited by a car repossession agency and finds himself in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu that is wanted for a $20,000 bounty – and has something otherworldly stashed in its trunk. The sequel will pick up “ after Otto has boarded his trusty 1967 Chevy Malibu to journey across the infinities of time and space. In that time, he has aged exactly 90 minutes. ” As Estevez is naturally a little too old to reprise the role, Kiowa Gordon has stepped in to play Otto in the sequel.

Gordon is best known for playing Embry Call in The Twilight Saga as well as starring alongside Zahn McClarnon n Dark Winds. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds takes place in the 1970s Southwest and follows two Navajo police officers, Leephorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon). The series was renewed for a third season last year but isn’t expected to premiere until early 2025.

Repo Man 2 is being back by Buffalo 8 Productions, best known for Netflix’s The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. In addition to directing the film, Cox also wrote the script. According to a statement, the filmmakers aim to “ deliver an enthralling mix of punk energy, existential comedy, and unconventional storytelling, navigating the absurd and chaotic world of repo men into a new age of nuclear brinkmanship and driverless cars. ” Buffalo 8’s head of production, Adam Harris Engelhard, added, “ Growing up, ‘Repo Man’ was one of my favorite films, so to get an opportunity to work on the sequel with everyone involved is incredibly exciting. ” Engelhard will also produce alongside Lorenzo O’Brien, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.

Repo Man did receive a sequel in the form of Waldo’s Hawaiian Holiday, a graphic novel based on a script by Cox. He also wrote and directed Repo Chick, a spiritual sequel released in 2009.