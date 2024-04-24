Pauly Shore’s Richard Simmons biopic to break a sweat with Jordan Allen-Dutton penning the script

Like a sweaty workout routine, Pauly Shore‘s Richard Simmons biopic continues to gain momentum. The Wolper Organization says it’s hiring Jordan Allen-Dutton (Robot Chicken) to pen the screenplay. The biopic comes after the success of The Court Jester, a short film starring Shore as the fitness guru and sunny cheerleader for people struggling with weight control and self-esteem issues. The Court Jester sold out multiple screenings in Park City, Utah, earlier this year and gained over one million views on YouTube in 24 hours. While the project has some unfortunate vibes, the team continues to press on with development.

While details about the Richard Simmons biopic remain as scarce as a neon pink leotard up someone’s rear end at the climax of an aerobics routine, producer Mark Wolper says the project will be “a dramatic and heartfelt feature in the tone of Little Miss Sunshine.”

Unfortunately, a dark cloud hangs over the Richard Simmons biopic. The humble and reclusive fitness fanatic disavowed the project shortly after learning about its existence.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.” Simmons wrote in a post on Facebook. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Simmons is not currently associated with the biopic. However, Shore hopes that when he sees what they do with the project, he’ll decide to participate, “My attitude is: If we build it, he’ll come. That’s my hope. My hope is that he sees that it looks good, it feels good, it’s right. And then he might just say, f— it at some point — ‘I’m down. I’ll help you guys, I’ll be part of it, and I’ll hold your hand.’ We’ll all hold each other’s hands and we’ll work together. Richard Simmons was a very, very, very special man, and he had a huge message. And I think that message now is even bigger than it was back then. I just do. With mental health and obesity and people not taking care of themselves — and he always had a really fun way and he made people feel comfortable.”

Turning our attention back to the biopic, Allen-Dutton says, “I hope to make Richard’s story inspiring, tight, and provocative like a good pair of dolphin shorts.”

I still recall Simmons from my youth. I’d randomly catch him on TV, smiling, sharing his boundless energy with friends, and contributing nothing but happiness to his audience. Simmons made you feel like you could conquer the world, and he’s never asked for anything more than acceptance from others. I hope this project comes together with Simmons’s blessing. It would be a real shame if this comes out against his wishes.