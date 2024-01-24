Road House: the remake gets an official poster and streaming release date

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to take it outside in the first official poster for the upcoming Road House reimagining from Amazon MGM Studios.

LOVE that they’ve kept the original neon sign font. Looks fantastic. The Road House poster also features a handful of easter eggs from the original 1989 movie, including a framed photo of Dalton’s three simple rules: 1) Expect the unexpected. 2) Take it outside. 3) Be nice. There’s also a Double Deuce shot glass on the counter, a reference to the original bar, and a piece of graffiti reading “For a great Buick, call 555-7616.” There are a few others to be found, but I’ll leave them for you to discover. Let us know what you find in the comments.

Per the official logline: “ In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. ” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor in his first film role. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

Hopefully, the first trailer for Road House will be close behind. What we’ve seen so far looks promising, but I still wish the movie would get a theatrical release. A report detailing why Joel Silver was fired from several Amazon productions mentioned that the once powerful producer was upset that Amazon was giving Road House a straight-to-streaming release. This is despite the remake reportedly receiving the highest-testing scores in director Doug Liman’s career. The movie does seem to be staying in the spirit of the original with an R-rating for “ violence throughout, pervasive language, and some nudity. ” I can’t wait to see it.

Road House will debut on Prime Video on March 21st in more than 240 territories worldwide.