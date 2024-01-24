Road House: the remake gets an official poster and streaming release date

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to take it outside in the first official poster for the upcoming Road House reimagining from Amazon MGM Studios.

By
Road House

Take it outside, folks! Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the first official poster for the upcoming Road House reimagining starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Check it out below!

LOVE that they’ve kept the original neon sign font. Looks fantastic. The Road House poster also features a handful of easter eggs from the original 1989 movie, including a framed photo of Dalton’s three simple rules: 1) Expect the unexpected. 2) Take it outside. 3) Be nice. There’s also a Double Deuce shot glass on the counter, a reference to the original bar, and a piece of graffiti reading “For a great Buick, call 555-7616.” There are a few others to be found, but I’ll leave them for you to discover. Let us know what you find in the comments.

Related
Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal sets Spring 2024 release

Per the official logline: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor in his first film role. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

Hopefully, the first trailer for Road House will be close behind. What we’ve seen so far looks promising, but I still wish the movie would get a theatrical release. A report detailing why Joel Silver was fired from several Amazon productions mentioned that the once powerful producer was upset that Amazon was giving Road House a straight-to-streaming release. This is despite the remake reportedly receiving the highest-testing scores in director Doug Liman’s career. The movie does seem to be staying in the spirit of the original with an R-rating for “violence throughout, pervasive language, and some nudity.” I can’t wait to see it.

Road House will debut on Prime Video on March 21st in more than 240 territories worldwide.

Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Christopher Nolan, oppenheimer, oscars
Christopher Nolan reacts to Oppenheimer’s Academy Awards nominations
Director Steven Soderbergh, screenwriter David Koepp, and stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are teaming up for Black Bag
Black Bag: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in Steven Soderbergh, David Koepp spy thriller
rocky, sylvester stallone, spider rico
Sylvester Stallone shares amazing painting of an iconic scene from Rocky
Road House: the remake gets an official poster and streaming release date
View All

About the Author

9418 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Road House News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
devo documentary review

DEVO (Sundance) Review

An entertaining documentary deep dive into the eighties new wave pioneers Devo, who rose to fame thanks to their hit single Whip It.

Load more articles