Robert Downey Jr. assembles Avengers: Doomsday cast for a screening of Thunderbolts*

Posted 4 hours ago
Robert Downey Jr., Thunderbolts*Robert Downey Jr., Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, and it seems to have a fan in Robert Downey Jr., who assembled a few members of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday to watch it.

Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers,” Downey Jr. wrote in the captain. “So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats.

The photo may also give fans some insight into Downey Jr.’s appearance in the film, as he’s rocking some close-cut hair and no beard. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, as the character of Doctor Doom is almost always depicted wearing a mask.

In addition to Downey Jr., the actors in the group shot include Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Paul Rudd, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Winston Duke, and Anthony Mackie. All these actors are included in the officially announced cast for Avengers: Doomsday, which will also feature Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards.

More names are expected to follow, and a recent rumour may have shed some light on who they could be.

Who dares to defy Victor Von Doom in a new BTS photo as production for Avengers: Doomsday begins?

Thunderbolts* seems to have some decent buzz around it, with our own Chris Bumbray saying it was a “significant step-up” from Captain America: Brave New World, but he cautioned that “it’s not the game-changer some of the breathless early junket reviews suggest.” However, Bumbray did enjoy the movie, saying he “had a better time with Thunderbolts than any other Marvel movie (outside Deadpool & Wolverine) in recent memory.” You can check out the rest of his review right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Source: Robert Downey Jr.
Thunderbolts*, first reactions

Thunderbolts – What Did You Think?

Posted 9 hours ago
Marvel Studios returns to theaters this weekend with Thunderbolts*, and we want to know what you think about the latest MCU film.
