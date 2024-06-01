Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy getting a deluxe Arrow release (but only Desperado will be 4K)

Like many of you reading this, I have a soft spot for Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico trilogy. The three films centred around a guitar-playing mariachi (first played by Carlos Gallardo, then by Antonio Banderas) who becomes a killer after a case of mistaken identity. The three films put Rodriguez on the map as one of the most exciting directors of his generation, and the story of how he turned a $7000 action movie made for Mexican home video into a worldwide smash is legendary (as he documented himself in the classic book “Rebel Without a Crew”).

Now, Rodriguez’s loose trilogy, which consists of El Mariachi, Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, are coming to Arrow Video in a special features-laden box set which includes commentaries, new interviews, deleted scenes and more. However, the catch is that of the three films, only Desperado is getting a 4K disc.

Why?

Well, here’s the thing – the elements don’t really exist to put the other films on 4K disc. El Mariachi was shot on 16mm film for $7K, so a 1080p HD transfer is about as good as it gets for that movie. Once Upon a Time in Mexico, despite having the biggest budget, was an early movie shot on HD digital, meaning the maximum resolution is 1080p. It would have to undergo a major restoration (or revisionist transfer) to look good in this format (this is the dilemma likely facing Sony and Danny Boyle with 28 Days Later). Desperado was the only one shot on 35mm film, so it has the best elements and will likely look amazing in 4K.

Whatever the case, the set is loaded with extras, as revealed by our friends over at Arrow Video. Check em’ out:

DISC 1 – EL MARIACHI (BLU-RAY)

Original uncompressed Latin-American Spanish stereo audio, plus an English dub in lossless stereo

Optional English subtitles, plus English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Commentary by writer-director Robert Rodriguez

Big Vision Low Budget, a newly filmed interview with Rodriguez

The Original Mariachi, a newly filmed interview with producer/star Carlos Gallardo

The Music of ‘El Mariachi’, a newly produced featurette on the music in the film, featuring interviews with composers Eric Guthrie, Chris Knudson, Alvaro Rodriguez and Marc Trujillo

Ten Minute Film School, an archive featurette produced and narrated by Rodriguez

Bedhead, a 1991 short film by Rodriguez

Theatrical trailer and TV spot

DISCS 2 & 3 – DESPERADO (BLU-RAY / 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

New 4K restoration from the original camera negative by Sony Pictures

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio commentary by writer-director Robert Rodriguez

Lean and Mean, a newly filmed interview with Rodriguez

Shoot Like Crazy, a newly filmed interview with producer Bill Borden

Kill Count, a newly filmed interview with stunt coordinator Steve Davison

Lock and Load, a newly filmed interview with special effects coordinator Bob Shelley

Game Changer, a newly filmed appreciation by filmmaker Gareth Evans (The Raid: Redemption)

Ten More Minutes: Anatomy of a Shootout, an archive featurette narrated by Rodriguez

Textless opening (“Morena de mi Corazón”)

Theatrical trailers

DISC 4 – ONCE UPON A TIME IN MEXICO (BLU-RAY)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Commentary by writer-director Robert Rodriguez

The Revolution Will Be Digitized, a newly filmed interview with Rodriguez

Troublemaking, a newly filmed interview with visual effects editor Ethan Maniquis

Eight deleted scenes, with optional commentary by Rodriguez

Ten Minute Flick School, an archive featurette narrated by Rodriguez

Inside Troublemaker Studios, an archive featurette on Rodriguez’s studio in Austin

Ten Minute Cooking School, an archive featurette in which Rodriguez shows you how to cook Puerco Pibil

Film is Dead: An Evening with Robert Rodriguez, a presentation by the director given in 2003

The Anti-Hero’s Journey, an archive featurette on the arc of the Mariachi

The Good, the Bad and the Bloody: Inside KNB FX, an archive featurette on the film’s special effects

Theatrical trailers

Will you be picking up the Mexico trilogy? Let us know in the comments! Here's a look at the set, which streets on August 27th in the US and Canada.