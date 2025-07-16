Ryan Murphy is set to move forward with FX’s The Shards with the three leads cast

The Shards, the new FX series from Ryan Murphy that’s based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel, was developing with Kaia Gerber already attached, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the three leads have now been filled as the series moves forward. Igby Rigney, of The Midnight Club, Homer Gere and Graham Campbell are now on board to portray a young Bret Easton Ellis, Robert Mallory and Thom Wright. The series will be directed by Max Winkler, who has worked on many Muprhy projects. He’s helmed episodes of American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, The Watcher, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Grotesquerie.

The series is yet to attach a writer, but Winkler, Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young are on board to executive produce with Murphy and Ellis. The Shards is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale that follows a 17-year-old version of Ellis during his final year at Buckley prep school. When the enigmatic new student Robert Mallory arrives on campus, Ellis suspects he might be connected to the nearby serial killer known as The Trawler. The story was initially released on Ellis’ Patreon in 2020 as a serialized audiobook, but was published as a novel in 2023.

The Shards was previously in development at HBO, with Luca Guadagnino (Challengers) and Kristoffer Borgli (Dream Scenario) each considering directing the project. There were even rumblings that Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) was being eyed to star, but it ultimately fell apart due to creative differences.

“We were invested in The Shards at HBO, from January to September, until we parted ways, and it became an extremely frustrating experience, and what we thought we were able to do we were told that we can’t,” Ellis said (via World of Reel). “The show that we sold, through whatever machinations were going through at Warners Bros, was sadly not going to be that show anymore.“