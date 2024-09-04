Scary Movie 3 (2003) Revisited – Horror Parody Review

The Revisited series takes a look back at the 2003 horror parody Scary Movie 3, starring Anna Faris and Charlie Sheen

By

With Paramount and Miramax announcing their plans to revive the iconic Scary Movie horror parody series with a new installment in 2025, we’ve been inspired to revisit the earlier films in the franchise. Last month, we delved into Scary Movie 2, and today, we’re turning our attention to the Waynes Brother-less Scary Movie 3 (available to watch HERE) and get the Revisited treatment.

Directed by David Zucker from a screenplay written by Craig Mazin and Pat Proft,  Scary Movie 3 has the following synopsis: Cindy must investigate mysterious crop circles and video tapes, and help the President in preventing an alien invasion.

The film stars Anna Faris, Charlie Sheen, Regina Hall, Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson, Simon Rex, and Leslie Nielsen.

The Scary Movie 3 episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Scary Movie 3 and the loss of the Waynes Brothers? Is it worse, better, or just as good as the first Scary Movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
