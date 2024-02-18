Season three of Foundation set to resume production after budget concerns

Less than two weeks after it was announced that production would be delayed on Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Foundation, word has come that filming is again planned to resume. Filming was put on pause earlier this month due to issues related to budgetary concerns and the production itself. Cameras will now roll on the third season of Foundation beginning on March 6th.

In the meantime, cast and crew were dismissed, leaving major questions about the status of Foundation. Now it seems as if the budget has been brought down, allowing the team to move forward. For reference, season one of Foundation had a budget pegged around $45 million. These aren’t quite Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings numbers but that is some serious cash for a TV series, something that has become more common, especially in the realm of sci-fi.

Hype for season three of Foundation has been strong, especially after the well-received second season, which was definitely superior in quality and content than the first. A delay may have put the series on shaky ground, but that any problems appear to have been resolved so quickly points to the team’s determination to satisfy fans. We just hope that any budget cuts don’t result in slopper production values.

On the upcoming third season, Foundation co-creator David S. Goyer said, “I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga…This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus.” As per Deadline, Goyer will not be directing any episodes of the upcoming season, despite helming a small selection in the first two seasons.

Here is Foundation’s official writeup via Apple: “Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.”

Are you looking forward to season three of Foundation? Do the apparent fixes make you nervous for the quality or do you trust the team? Give us your thoughts below.