Shannen Doherty regrets fans didn’t see Prue in Charmed finale

While Charmed star Shannen Doherty says she wishes fans got to see Prue one more time, she knows it’s for the better she sat out the finale.

Last Updated on May 22, 2024

There has been much debate and discussion over why Shannen Doherty left Charmed just three seasons in. Most fingers – including Doherty’s – point to co-star Alyssa Milano, although she has hardly fessed up to any wrongdoing (although she hasn’t exactly denied it, either…). Whatever the true case may be, when Prue Halliwell was killed off in “All Hell Breaks Loose”, that was it for Shannen Doherty’s Charmed run. And that includes the series finale, “Forever Charmed”, which is one of the finest of its time despite her absence.

Speaking on her own Let’s Be Clear podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Shannen Doherty says she wishes she could have given Charmed fans a different sendoff by being part of “Forever Charmed” but knows it wouldn’t have benefited her. “I regret it one sense, I regret it for the fans. But I don’t regret it for me, because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years — years — years later, had I walked on that set, it just would’ve stirred everything back up for me. And it would’ve crushed me all over again.”

The drama surrounding Shannen Doherty’s exit from Charmed is one of the most storied of the past quarter century of television. Doherty has actively blamed Milano – who played sister Phoebe for the show’s entire eight-season run – for her departure, saying their on-set feud was the primary reason she was written off. Milano has said both that she has taken accountability and that most stories are “revisionist history” , so it’s a bit confusing exactly where she truly stands…Regardless, Doherty insists that everything she says should be held as truth, previously saying, “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There is no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

Milano has further said that she would like to get together with her Charmed co-stars – chiefly Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan – for a reunion…although we don’t see that ever happening considering there’s even more bad blood between the sisters…

What do you make of the Charmed drama? Could the showrunners have made a Prue appearance work?