Lionsgate lands the North American rights for the historical drama Small Things Like These, starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson

Lionsgate is snapping up the North American distribution rights for Cillian Murphy’s latest feature, Small Things Like These. Based on the acclaimed novel by Claire Keegan, the historical drama explores a dark secret kept in a convent and the father who uncovers the harsh truth. Murphy produces Small Things Like These in addition to his starring role with Emily Watson (Gosford Park, Punch-Drunk Love, Breaking the Waves) co-starring.

Tim Mielants (Wil, De Patrick, The Responder) directs Small Things Like These from a script by Enda Walsh. The following description arrives courtesy of Lionsgate’s official press release:

Small Things Like These, which was the opening night film playing in competition at the Berlin Film Festival this year and won a Silver Bear for Emily Watson’s performance, takes place over Christmas in 1985, when devoted father Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers the startling secrets being kept by the convent in his town, and some shocking truths about his own life as well.

Murphy and Alan Moloney produce through their Big Things Films banner with financing from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity studio.

“We are incredibly proud to bring this film to audiences. Claire Keegan’s book is a captivating, heart-wrenching, and empathetically told story of a character who uncovers not only a local mystery, but also discovers who he really is,” said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Cillian is at the peak of his powers, both as an actor and a producer, and it’s exciting to work with Matt and Ben to distribute a film they have shepherded so lovingly. It’s especially meaningful for us to be distributing in Ireland, where we are confident audiences will embrace the film.”

“Especially since Small Things Like These marks the first project from Big Things Films, I’m particularly pleased Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will bring it to audiences in Ireland, the US and UK. Making the film was labor of love; I can’t wait to talk about it. We are enormously grateful to Artists Equity for their unwavering support throughout this process,” said Murphy. “From the moment we shared the script, they have been there for us, and we are immensely grateful for their philosophy and partnership.”

Cillian Murphy is riding high after the success of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, in which Murphy starred as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. In addition to Small Things Like These, Murphy is reteaming with Danny Boyle for 28 Years Later, the third film in the 28 Days Later franchise.