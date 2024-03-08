Snow Valley trailer: Barbara Crampton horror movie gets March release date

Genre icon Barbara Crampton makes sure to keep busy in the horror world. As we covered earlier today, a character with her voice and likeness will soon be added to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, and now a trailer for another Crampton project – the horror film Snow Valley – has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above. Gravitas Ventures holds the worldwide rights to Snow Valley and are planning to give the film a March 26th release.

The feature directorial debut of writer Brandon Murphy, who sadly passed away while the movie was in post-production, Snow Valley tells the following story: A newly engaged couple’s swank ski weekend goes horribly awry, when an unexpected guest arrives and the house’s dark supernatural forces begin to rise on the anniversary of a tragic event.

Crampton, whose credits include Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, and Suitable Flesh, is joined in the cast by Rachel Michiko Whitney (The Card Counter), Cooper van Grootel (One of Us Is Lying), Tom Williamson (The Fosters), David Lambert (Aaron Stone), Paige Elkington (Wobble Palace), Ali Fumiko Whitney (Cabin Girl), newcomer Zachary Bird, Graham Watanabe (Mistletoe Mixup), Nicholas Schutt (The Wackness), and Clint Vanderlinden (Mythica: The Godslayer).

Rachel Michiko Whitney also produced Snow Valley with Chris Abernathy, Aaron B. Koontz, and Justice Laub. She told Rue Morgue, “ It’s been a cathartic journey to find a home for the film to honor Brandon’s memory and celebrate the incredible work the entire cast and crew put into his directorial debut. “

Executive producer Andrea Chung added, “ Wes Craven, who I worked with before his passing, once told me, ‘A good horror story can find humor in the most scary moments.’ I believe writer/director Brandon Murphy does a fantastic job in adding a humorous touch to the film’s darker themes that makes the film an enjoyable ride. “

What did you think of the Snow Valley trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released later this month? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the poster while you’re scrolling down: