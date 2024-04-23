South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police will be released on 4K this year

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police will be released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed youngsters will be making the leap to 4K. Paramount Home Media Distribution has announced that they will release the South Park movie on 4K Ultra HD on June 13th, but if that’s not enough Matt Stone and Trey Parker goodness for you, Team America: World Police will also be released on that same date in UHD goodness.

You can check out the cover art for each release below, as well as the special features which will be included.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Synopsis: “ Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman sneak into an R-rated movie to see their favorite Canadian superstars. When their parents find out, they declare war on Canada. Now the boys have to stand up to their parents, stop World War III, and get Satan back to Hell before he destroys the world. It’s all part of a young boy’s life in this quiet little mountain town. “

South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut – 25th Anniversary Special Features:

Commentary by Matt Stone and Trey Parker

“What Would Brian Boitano Do?” Music Video

Theatrical Trailers

Sing-A-Long Version of the Film

Team America World Police Synopsis: “ Using puppetry techniques inspired by Gerry Anderson’s Supermarionation sagas, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone skewer U.S. politics and celebrity activism with their hilarious and controversial satire about a high-tech international law enforcement agency that recruits a renowned Broadway thespian to help them mount a series of ill-conceived anti-terrorist campaigns. Parker and Stone provide voices along with Kristen Miller and Daran Norri. “

Team America: World Police – 20th Anniversary Special Features:

Team America: An Introduction

Building the World

Crafting the Puppets

Pulling the Strings

Capturing the Action

Miniature Pyrotechnics

Up Close with Kim Jong-Il

Dressing Room Test

Puppet Test

Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes

Animated Storyboards

Theatrical Trailers

I can’t imagine that Matt Stone and Trey Parker ever imagined that their work would be released in such high quality all those years ago when they were cutting out pieces of construction paper for those original South Park shorts. Speaking of South Park, the Sing-A-Long version of the movie will also be returning to theaters for a limited release on June 23rd and June 26th through Fathom Events.