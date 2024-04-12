Justin Lin to direct The Town-esque crime thriller Stakehorse for Amazon MGM Studios

Justin Lin announced he’s directing a crime thriller, Stakehorse, about a horse veterinarian who patches us criminals.

By
Stakehorse, Justin Lin, Amazon MGM Studios, thriller, crime

Justin Lin is ready to announce his next project, Stakehorse. Is it about a horse made of wooden stakes? Doubtful. Sources say the forthcoming crime thriller is like Ben Affleck’s 2010 banger The Town. The screenplay hails from Justin Piasecki (Expend4blesCollecting Canada), with a plot revolving around a horse veterinarian who has a side hustle patching up criminals who need medical attention under the table.

After shooting several chapters of the Fast and Furious saga and more, Lin is a clever and creative director with a sleek style all his own. In addition to directing Stakehorse, Lin will produce through his Perfect Storm Entertainment studio with Todd Lieberman and Alex Young of Hidden Pictures. Perfect Storm’s Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula will exec produce.

Lin, a champion of the Fast and Furious franchise, directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo DriftFast & FuriousFast Five (still the best one), Fast & Furious 6, and F9: The Fast Saga. He almost directed Fast X, but complications on the set led to Lin exiting the project partway through and handing the reins to Louis Leterrier.

Lin has several projects in various stages of production, including a producer credit on the TV series Seven Wonders. The series follows Dr. Nate Grady, a brilliant botanist-adventurer, and Sloane Seydoux on a race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Lin’s next directorial effort, Last Days, is a passion project rolling cameras in Thailand later this month.

Justin Lin is also attached to the Apple thriller Two for the Money, starring Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig. Then there’s Lin’s adaptation of the mega-popular manga and anime One Punch Man. In One Punch Man, Saitama is a hero who does it just for fun and can defeat his enemies with a single punch. Bored with winning one battle after the next, Saitama searches the globe, looking for a worthy opponent to cure his boredom.

Are you excited about Justin Lin venturing into the crime thriller drama? Do you know any horse veterinarians? Did you know a trainer used to tap Mr. Ed’s hoof to make him talk? What? Didn’t you know this is also an introduction to my TED Talk about Useless Horse Facts? It’s too late. You’re in it now. Pay me.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Ryan Gosling, I'm Just Ken, Barbie, Oscars
Ryan Gosling initially didn’t want to perform I’m Just Ken at the Oscars: “There’s a lot of ways that can go wrong”
Spider-Man 4, Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst wonders whether the world actually needs Spider-Man 4
Justin Lin to direct The Town-esque crime thriller Stakehorse for Amazon MGM Studios
Emma Stone is in talks to lead an untitled film at Universal with Brigsby Bear’s Dave McCary directing
View All

About the Author

8225 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Civil War

Civil War Review

Alex Garland’s Civil War dares to show us a hell of our own making in an attempt to keep it from ever happening.

Load more articles