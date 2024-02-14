Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere first two episodes on April 4th

Paramount+ has officially confirmed the release date for Star Trek: Discovery season 5, with the first two episodes of the final season set to premiere on the streaming service on April 4th.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will find “ Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. ” It’s been over two years since the release of the last season, so fans are likely hungry for this final adventure with the Discovery crew.

Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Captain Michael Burnham, alongside Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker, and Blu del Barrio as Adira. The fifth season also features Callum Keith Rennie joining the cast as Captain Rayner, with Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow playing recurring villains L’ak and Moll.

Here’s the official logline for Red Directive, the first episode of the final season: “ Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to retrieve a mysterious 800-year-old Romulan vessel; until the artifact hidden inside is stolen, leading to an epic chase. Meanwhile, Saru is offered the position of a lifetime, and Tilly’s efforts to help pull her into a tangled web of secrecy. “

If you’re lucky enough to attend SXSW in Texas next month, you’ll be able to see the world premiere of the first episode ahead of everyone else, along with a panel discussion with showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise as well as stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Wilson Cruz, Mary Wiseman, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio. A featured session will also be held on March 12th, titled “Paramount+’s Star Trek Discovery: The Trailblazing Journey to the Fifth and Final Season.”

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ on April 4th.