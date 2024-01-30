Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh starts production as seven get added to the cast

Production for Star Trek: Section 31 is underway! The project stars Michelle Yeoh (The Brothers Sun, Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who made her Star Trek debut in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. Hailing from the Mirror Universe, Yeoh’s commanding character is an agent of the Federation spy group Section 31. Trekkies have waited years for Emperor Philippa Georgiou to return to the beloved sci-fi soap opera, and it’s finally happening! In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou must protect the United Federation of Planets while confronting the sins of her past.

In addition to the Paramount+ film’s production starting, seven actors have joined the cast, including Omari Hardwick (Power, The Mother), Kacey Rohl (White Lie, White Dog, Hannibal), Sven Ruygrok (Spud, Good Life), Robert Kazinsky (Second Chance, Hot Pursuit), Humberly Gonzalez (Utopia Falls, Tarot), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Unforgettable, Prison Break).

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on ‘Star Trek: Section 31’,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh said about returning to the Star Trek Universe in April of last year. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Olatunde Osunsanmi directs Star Trek: Section 31 from a script by Craig Sweeny. Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh executive produce.

