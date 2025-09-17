Shawn Levy shares a first look at Ryan Gosling and newcomer Flynn Gray for Star Wars: Starfighter

It’s time to check in on a galaxy far, far away, where Ryan Gosling, newcomer Flynn Gray, and director Shawn Levy are gearing up for Star Wars: Starfighter. Levy, who directs Star Wars: Starfighter from a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper, shared a first-look image from the space opera spinoff on Wednesday, depicting Gosling and Gray floating in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. They’re dressed in mechanic/smuggler-looking gear, leaning on what I assume is a steering mechanism.

According to reports, Star Wars: Starfighter is reportedly set about five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which ends with a victory for the Resistance.

Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Barbie) leads a star-studded lineup for Star Wars: Starfighter, which includes Flynn Gray (Wednesday, Baltimore), Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Caught Stealing), Mia Goth (Pearl, Infinity Pool, Suspiria), Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad, Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners, Wicked Little Letters), Jamael Westman (Good Grief, The Essex Serpent), Daniel Ings (The Marvels, The Gentlemen), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel, Arrival).

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” says Star Wars: Starfighter helmer Shawn Levy. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Cameras for Star Wars: Starfighter are officially rolling with plans to unleash the film in theaters on May 28, 2027. Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Starfighter at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo to much hype. Details about the plot remain a mystery.

