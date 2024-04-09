Sucker Punch: Zack Snyder wants to “fix” the movie with a director’s cut

Zack Snyder wants to “fix” Sucker Punch with a proper director’s cut, saying he already has all the footage shot.

Zack Snyder loves a director’s cut. Most of his movies have received some manner of alternate cut over the years, but there’s still one project he’d like to make a proper director’s cut of — Sucker Punch.

Sucker Punch didn’t receive the best reviews upon release in 2011, but Snyder told Empire that he’d love to “fix” the movie if given the chance. “The only movie I would change is Sucker Punch, because it never really got finished correctly,” Snyder said. “Even the director’s cut is not really the correct cut. It’s really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie.

Snyder added that he already has everything he requires to assemble a director’s cut of Sucker Punch; all he needs is permission. “I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together,” Synder said. “We ask every now and then. We have to ask again. I think there has to be a window when no-one’s got the movie.” Is this something Snyder’s legions of fans could make happen? “If they want to start a campaign, that’s alright,” he said.

Sucker Punch starred Emily Browning as Babydoll, a young girl who is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather and retreats into an alternative reality as a coping strategy and envisions a plan to help her escape. The film also starred Abbie Cornish as Sweet Pea, Jena Malone as Rocket, Vanessa Hudgens as Blondie, and Jamie Chung as Amber. Zack Snyder spoke last year of the divisive reaction that Sucker Punch received. “It was a very polarizing film,” he said. “To be frank, the people I’ve run across who’ve come to me and said ‘Sucker Punch is my favorite movie’ are normally angsty teenage girls. It’s like a Morrissey song or something.

The release of the director’s next project is just over a week away, with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver set to debut on Netflix on April 19th. A handful of character posters for the sequel were released earlier today, which you can check out right here.

As for Sucker Punch, would you like to see a proper director’s cut of the film?

Source: Empire
