Superman reportedly set for a few days of reshoots

Earlier this year, James Gunn suggested that Superman wouldn’t need any reshoots, but it appears the cameras will be rolling once again. THR’s Heat Vision Newsletter states that “ the movie will be doing a few days of additional shooting in Los Angeles in the near term ” after recent test screenings.

For a film as big as Superman, a few extra days of reshoots are pretty minor, unlike some other comic-book movies I could mention (I’m looking at you, Captain America: Brave New World). When Gunn was asked about possible Superman reshoots this summer, he said he’s “ done a total of one day of reshoots on my past two films combined. “

I’m looking forward to seeing more from the film; hopefully, we may even see the first teaser trailer by the end of the year.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.