James Gunn doesn’t expect to do any reshoots on Superman: “I’ve done one day of reshoots on my past two films combined”

James Gunn says he’s done “one day of reshoots on my past two films combined” and doesn’t expect to have to do any on Superman.

Most major blockbusters involve some degree of reshoots, be they one day or even several months, but it sounds like James Gunn isn’t expecting to do any on his upcoming Superman movie.

Production on Superman wrapped up last month, but James Gunn told a fan on Threads that there’s still a lot of work to be done. “ Heck no. Once you’re done shooting you’ve only just begun! ” Gunn wrote. “ Still lots of editing, VFX, sound, and scoring to be done! ” When another fan mentioned that reshoots might add a lot of time to the post-production process, Gunn responded, “ I don’t know. I’ve done a total of one day of reshoots on my past two films combined. ” For the record, Gunn’s last two movies were Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. That’s not to say there might not be any reshoots on Superman down the road, but if they happen, they would likely be very minor.

Gunn even had a few tips that have helped him to reduce the need for reshoots on his projects.

1) Over-prepare

2) Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with

3) Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs

4) Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything

5) Ask myself daily – are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together?

6) 1 and 2 again!

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.