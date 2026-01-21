James Gunn posts the entire screenplay for Superman online

Superman script available online

Despite the uncertain future of the DCU after the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger goes through, the reboot of the shared universe has kickstarted with last year’s Superman from James Gunn. Gunn’s universe has done away with origin stories and has already established a number of characters. However, there is one tease at the end for the next film in the form of a cameo from Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman was well-received and would gross $616 million worldwide. Now, for you screenplay aficionados, James Gunn has posted his script for the movie online via his social media. His post would simply read, “For your enjoyment, the Superman screenplay.” Then, you can follow the link to read his script.

Man of Tomorrow details

More development has been recently announced for Gunn’s follow-up to Superman — Man of Tomorrow. The villainous character of Brainiac will finally be making his appearance in a live-action feature film with this movie. James Gunn has found his Brainiac in German actor Lars Eidinger. Gunn shared Eidinger’s casting via Instagram, saying, “In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars.”

While speaking on the Howard Stern Show earlier this year, Gunn dropped a few story details. “It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” he said. “It’s more complicated than that but. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.” Gunn may have even hinted at Brainiac’s involvement with the reveal of the script’s title page.

Next up for the DCU

The next DCU project to be released in theaters will be Supergirl, which stars Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El, alongside Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Krem of the Yellow Hill, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Zor-El, Emily Beecham (1899) as Alura, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. The film will hit theaters on June 26.