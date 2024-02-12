Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: The trailer for the new Hulu documentary teases some behind-the-scenes dirt with the band

Jon Bon Jovi is a rare hairband act who has been able to extend his hit music career beyond the 80s metal rock era. He crossed over as a solo artist, but his band remains to be one held to high regard in the rock genre with hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name” (which was played all over the trailer to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s ode to stuntmen in David Leitch‘s The Fall Guy). Hulu has now released the trailer for the upcoming documentary for the story of the band told from their own personal accounts. The Hulu doc, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story teases their famous frontman preparing audiences by saying, “I’ve got a story to tell.”
In the official release from Hulu, the synopsis reads,
“The series joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them.
40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.”
Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy® Award winner Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.
Bon Jovi famously performed on the soundtrack for Young Guns II and recently Lou Diamond Phillips alluded to a third film being in limbo, but he would also say that it’s not dead. “I got that phone call a year ago. I know that Emilio has been working on it, and what’s even more encouraging is that John Fusco, the creator of the first two movies, is working on it with him. There’s just enough ambiguity about Chavez’s death that means he might have survived just like Billy the Kid did…Did you see the body? You never saw the body! Some people go, ‘But the spirit horse came for you.’ And I say yes, but there was nobody on the back of the spirit horse, was there? The advantage of that is myself and a couple of other people died off screen. The ones who got shot to bits, they’re not coming back.”
