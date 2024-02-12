Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: The trailer for the new Hulu documentary teases some behind-the-scenes dirt with the band

Jon Bon Jovi is a rare hairband act who has been able to extend his hit music career beyond the 80s metal rock era. He crossed over as a solo artist, but his band remains to be one held to high regard in the rock genre with hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name” (which was played all over the trailer to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s ode to stuntmen in David Leitch‘s The Fall Guy). Hulu has now released the trailer for the upcoming documentary for the story of the band told from their own personal accounts. The Hulu doc, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story teases their famous frontman preparing audiences by saying, “I’ve got a story to tell.”

In the official release from Hulu, the synopsis reads,

“The series joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.”

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy® Award winner Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.