That ’90s Show returns for 2-part continuation this summer

The premiere dates for the two-part season of That ’90s Show has been announced, with episodes hitting in the summer and fall.

You never really know which spin-offs will work, but That ‘70s Show sequel That ‘90s Show has proven to be a hit with viewers, who turned to the show for exactly the reason why the original worked: nostalgia. Not surprisingly, the sitcom has been renewed for more groovy (or would it be phat?) times.

As unveiled at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest – which our own Chris Bumbray attended, even visiting the set of the sitcom – That ‘90s Show will return this year. The second part will debut on June 27th, while the third will drop on October 24th.

As per Netflix, the continuation of That ‘90s Show will pick up the following year. “It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

Adding to the announcement, the cast of That ‘90s Show faced off in a trivia contest of ‘90s-themed questions, with Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, and Don Stark taking on Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, and Reyn Doi.

Having so many fresh faces and bringing back most of the key cast from That ‘70s Show has helped That ‘90s Show work. The upcoming season will add a wealth of appearances from familiar names, including ‘90s staples like Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, and Seth Green. There, too, will be Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Will Forte, and Matt Rife.

Are you a fan of That ‘90s Show? Do you think it is a strong enough follow-up to That ‘70s Show? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.