Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter’s Western Netflix series The Abandons casts six, including Lucas Till, Diana Silvers, and more

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is going from the fictional town of Charming to the plains of Oregon for his next ambitious series, The Abandons. The forthcoming Netflix Western adds six cast members to its roster today, with Lucas Till (MacGyver, Monster Trucks, The Collective), Diana Silvers (Space Force, Ma, Booksmart), Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us, The Hate U Give, Brother), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, The Unforgivable), and Natalia del Riego (Promised Land, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hail Mary).

Created and executive produced by Kurt Sutter, The Abdandons “follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, as a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law.” (via Deadline)

Lucas Till plays Garret Van Ness, with Diana Silvers portraying Dahlia Teller. Nick Robinson steps into the role of Elias Teller, while Aisling Franciosi plays Trisha Van Ness, and Natalia del Riego plays Lilla Belle. The group joins previously announced series headliners Lena Heady and Gillian Anderson as Fiona Nolan and Constance Van Ness, respectively.

Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy dominated the TV space from 2008 to 2014 with seven seasons of hard-hitting drama and violence while following the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club (SAMCRO). The gritty series starred Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi, Maggie Siff, Ryan Hurst, and more as bikers struggling to keep their club together while solving territorial disputes, drug trades, and family life. The show was a massive hit, putting Sutter on the map as a talent to watch.

In 2018, Sutter launched the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. The series, starring JD Prado, Clayton Cardenas, and Sarah Bolger, ran from 2018 to 2023, marking another hit series for its creator. When Sutter brings a series to the airwaves, people tune in. The Abandons will investigate the line between survival and the law, with a family hoping to survive a harsh existence and opposition around every corner.

