Andy Serkis says Peter Jackson is still working on The Adventures of Tintin 2

Andy Serkis says Peter Jackson is still determined to make The Adventures of Tintin 2 after years of the project being in limbo.

More than a decade after the 2011 release of Steven Spielberg’s criminally underrated The Adventures of Tintin hit theaters, fans of Hergé’s beloved characters continue to wonder if we’ll ever see a sequel. Andy Serkis, who voices Captain Archibald Haddock and Sir Francis Haddock in the 2011 original, says Tintin producer Peter Jackson is still working on another film featuring the dynamic duo of Captain Haddock and Tintin. In October 2011, Peter Jackson said he would direct The Adventures of Tintin 2. However, the silence on the project has been deafening ever since.

Originally, Steven Spielberg wanted to release The Adventures of Tintin 2 in 2015, but the legendary filmmaker’s schedule had other plans. At the time, Spielberg said a follow-up to the 2011 animated film would adapt two books in the Tintin saga. Screenwriter Anthony Horowitz was reportedly working on a screenplay but left the project in 2018. Jackson and Spielberg have yet to announce a new writer for the long-gestating sequel.

While my hopes for The Adventures of Tintin 2 continue to fade, a new update on the film arrives courtesy of French entertainment journalist Alexandre Loos, who caught up with Serkis at the Annecy Animation Festival. According to Serkis, Peter Jackson is “definitely still working on it,” referring to a Tintin sequel.

Pour ce que ça vaut :

« Peter Jackson is definitely working on it » quand je lui ai demandé si on allait voir une suite à Tintin @annecyfestival pic.twitter.com/nCKIEci83T — Alexandre Loos (@AlexLoos) June 11, 2024

You guys, The Adventures of Tintin is still so incredibly good. The creative team for the original film is absurd, with Spielberg directing, Jackson producing, and the duo of Edgar Wright and Steven Moffat co-writing the screenplay. The animated marvel stars Jamie Bell as the voice of Tintin, Andy Serkis as Captain Haddock, Daniel Craig as Sakharine, Simon Pegg as Thompson, Nick Frost as Thomson, Toby Jones as Silk, and more. The film is mysterious, action-packed, beautifully animated, and remains true to the source material’s spirit.

I would give almost anything to see The Adventures of Tintin 2 come to fruition. I understand the supergroup of creators involved with the project is incredibly busy, but to leave Tintin in the dust after the original film’s quality is madness. Am I alone in loving The Adventures of Tintin? Sound off in the comments if you want to see Jackson and friends return for The Adventures of Tintin 2.