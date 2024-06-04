Alec Baldwin partners with TLC for The Baldwins, a reality series that takes you inside his home and family circle

If you had “Alec Baldwin launches a reality series” on your 2024 Bingo card, give yourself a chip. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are opening their doors to audiences for a new TLC reality series, with the working title The Baldwins. Set for a 2025 release, Alec and Hilaria announced the show via Instagram with a video of what you can expect from the upcoming peek behind the curtain of their busy lives. In the video, Alec and Hilaria attempt to pitch the series before sharing a montage of what it’s like living with their seven screaming children.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy,” Alec says in the short promo. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Alongside the announcement, TLC shared the following description of Alec and Hilaria’s upcoming reality series:

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin counts down the days until the July trial for his manslaughter indictment in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin could be sentenced to 18 months in jail if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

During the production of the Western film Rust, a live round was discharged from a revolver used by Alec Baldwin, which killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin was originally charged last year, but the charges were dropped just a few months later. However, they were dropped “without prejudice,” meaning the prosecutors could still refile charges as the investigation continued. Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year, with the actor’s lawyers saying, “We look forward to our day in court. “

Do you dare to enter the Baldwins’ chaotic home filled with seven screaming children and unpredictable shenanigans? What do you think about the timing of this announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.