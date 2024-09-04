The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves teases plot details, says DC is “super excited”

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of The Batman Part II, but the project has been rather slow to start as director Matt Reeves wants to get it exactly right. While speaking with SFX Magazine (via ComicBookMovie), Reeves dropped a few slight yet tantalizing tidbits about the upcoming sequel.

“ We’ve shared [the script] as we’ve been going along with DC, and they’re super excited, ” Reeves said. “ It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that. ” Corruption. Mystery. Batman. I like it. The director also confirmed that “ Colin [Farrell] will be part of the movie ” as the Penguin.

While the Batman comics (and some of the movies) do include plenty of fantastical characters, Reeves is set on keeping his version of Gotham City more realistic. “ What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world, ” Reeves explained. “ We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded. “

That said, this doesn’t mean we won’t see some of the more iconic Batman characters, they’ll just be seen through the more grounded lens of Reeves’ story. “ It doesn’t mean that you won’t see characters that people love. That’s exactly what we want to do, ” Reeves said. “ Gentleman Ghost is probably pushed a bit too far for us to be able to find a way to do, but there is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that. “

As a big fan of the first movie, I’m eager to see where Matt Reeves takes us with The Batman Part II, but we’re still a ways off from the project hitting our screens. Co-writer Mattson Tomlin told ScreenRant last month that the sequel would finally start shooting next year. The Batman Part II is currently slated for an October 2, 2026 release.