The Beekeeper: A new poster for the David Ayer-directed action film starring Jason Statham buzzes online

David Ayer’s The Beekeeper buzzes into theaters today, and to celebrate the occasion, the Suicide Squad director shared a new poster for the action film starring Jason Statham online. If you have Melissophobia, I recommend you click away from this article now because the new poster features Statham’s clenched fist and forearm crawling with winged honey generators. Statham grips a set of golden brass knuckles in his fist while a bee delicately walks along the metal guard.

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Ayer directs from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, Law Abiding Citizen, Point Break). While Statham is the star of the show, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons complete the primary cast.

Bill Block, Jason Statham, David Ayer, Chris Long, and Kurt Wimmer produce, with Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Mark Birmingham executive producing. The Beekeeper is rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexual references, and drug use.

JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols reviewed The Beekeeper, calling it a fun time at the movies, with plenty of action to keep you entertained and engaged. At the same time, Nichols suggests shutting your brain off to enjoy aspects of the film. This observation is par for the course regarding most action films. I wouldn’t let the comment deter you from seeing the film in theaters.

Earlier this month, Ayer announced he’s officially giving up on releasing a director’s cut of his DC ensemble film Suicide Squad. Speaking about the ongoing drama surrounding Suicide Squad on X/Twitter, a fan asked Ayer point-blank if he’s still fighting to release an extended version of the villain-centric ensemble film. “Nope. Done and done,” Ayer replied. “Very sad. You’ll be done after a good cry. I feel healthier. It’s a wound that needs to heal.” Despite this disappointing end to the Suicide Squad saga, Ayer continues delivering action-filled romps for the silver screen.

