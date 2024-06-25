The Blue Rose trailer: surreal noir starring Olivia Scott Welch gets July theatrical and VOD release

Three years have gone by since we heard that Olivia Scott Welch of Shudder’s The Sacrifice Game and Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy would be starring in writer/director George Baron’s feature debut The Blue Rose , which is described as a surreal, genre-bending noir film… and now we finally know when we’re going to have a chance to see The Blue Rose. Dark Sky Films has announced that they will be giving the film a digital/VOD and limited theatrical release on July 12th! Along with that announcement comes the unveiling of a trailer, which you can check out in the embed above.

Set in the 1950s, The Blue Rose follows the one-night journey of two rookie detectives as they set out to solve a seemingly clear-cut homicide, only to find themselves in an alternate reality of their worst nightmares.

Welch takes on the role of Detective Lilly, while Baron plays Detective Dalton himself. Also in the cast are Danielle Bisutti (Curse of Chucky), Nikko Austen Smith (Queen Sugar), Glüme Harlow (Hollywood Scandals), Jordyn Denning (Pam & Tommy), Evee Bui (Love, Victor), Sophie Cooper (Two Goats in a Trench Coat), Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), and Ray Wise (Twin Peaks).

Sarena Khan and Andra Gordon of Athena Pictures produced The Blue Rose, with Tracie Dalton and Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy serving as executive producers. When Welch signed on, Khan and Gordon provided the following statement: “ We are so thrilled to support George in bringing his wonderfully inventive vision to life — one of those rare gems that defies expectations at every turn. Olivia Scott Welch perfectly embodies the character of Detective Lilly and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the team. “

Baron, who has primarily been credited as George Dalton up to this point, had acting roles in the TV shows 2 Broke Girls, poliKiDz, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. He was also in the film Adult Interference, which he co-produced.

What did you think of the trailer for The Blue Rose? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.