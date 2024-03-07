Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg is set to helm a limited TV series adaptation of The Brothers Lionheart

Fantasy fans rejoice! Astrid Lindgren‘s beloved classic novel The Brothers Lionheart is getting an event-limited TV series adaptation! Academy Award winner Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round, The Hunt) will direct and co-write the adaptation with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime). Both will serve as Executive Producers alongside Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Lindsey Springer of Media Res, and The Astrid Lindgren Company.

Per today’s official press release for The Brothers Lionheart courtesy of Media Res:

A beloved family classic in Scandinavia and around the world, The Brothers Lionheart has been translated into 50 languages and takes place in the fantasy tradition of magic, myth, poetry, and adventure where the work of C. S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Hayao Miyazaki reside. It is a breathtaking coming-of-age tale nestled inside an epic fantasy adventure story. The novel tells the story of two brothers – Karl and Jonathan Lion – as they leave the natural world and embark on the adventure of a lifetime in the mythical land of Nangiyala. Lindgren’s saga explores classic themes of love and loss, fear and courage, tyranny and rebellion, as the brothers must mature quickly to evade, uncover, and defeat the dark, mystical forces threatening to terrorize the good people of the Wild Rose Valley.

“The Brothers Lionheart is possibly the most important cultural legacy from my parents’ generation,” said Thomas Vinterberg. “It stands as a milestone from my childhood, shining vividly in my memory. The project is a great responsibility and, at the same time, a significant dream-come-true to create the series based on this immense and moving tale – and in that way, help pass it on to my children’s generation.”

“Astrid Lindgren is one of the most widely read authors in the world, and The Brothers Lionheart is an iconic work that’s moved, inspired and delighted generations of parents and children,” said Max Hallén, CEO of The Astrid Lindgren Company. “We are thrilled that the adaptation will be led by the visionary filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg in partnership with the remarkable team at Media Res. Simply put, this is a perfect match for this cherished tale and we greatly look forward to seeing Thomas’ vision come to life.”

If Astrid Lindgren’s name sounds familiar, she’s the Swedish writer who wrote the children’s books Pippi Longstocking (my favorite), Six Bullerby Children, Mio: My Son, Ronia the Robber’s Daughter, and more! Her influence on the literary community spans generations, with Pippi Longstocking being a staple of ’80s youth thanks partly to Ken Annakin’s fantasy musical film The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking. Vinterberg is an outstanding selection to tackle The Brothers Lionheart, and I can’t wait to see what he does with Lindgren’s enigmatic and heartfelt story.