The Exorcism clips give a preview of next week’s Russell Crowe horror film

The Russell Crowe horror film The Exorcism reaches theatres next week, and a pair of clips are now available to watch online

The horror film The Exorcism , which was formerly known as The Georgetown Project and stars Russell Crowe, was once set to receive a North American theatrical release on June 7th, but you may have noticed that it’s not currently in theatres. That’s because it was pushed back to June 21st – and with that date one week away, a pair of clips from the film have arrived online. You can watch one in the embed above, and the other can be found at the bottom of this article.

Crowe recently played real-life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the supernatural horror film The Pope’s Exorcist, which could turn out to be a franchise starter. He actually worked on this movie before making The Pope’s Exorcist – in fact, The Exorcism was first announced four and a half years ago. So it’s good to see that it’s finally making its way out into the world.

Coming our way from Miramax, producer Kevin Williamson, and Outerbanks Entertainment, The Exorcism sees Crowe taking on the role of Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Crowe is joined in the cast by Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street Part Two – 1978), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chloe Bailey (Praise This), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Samantha Mathis (Broken Arrow), Tracey Bonner (Creepshow), and Adrian Pasdar (Near Dark).

Joshua John Miller directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with M.A. Fortin. The duo previously wrote The Final Girls and developed the USA television series Queen of the South. A former actor with several horror credits to his name (including Near Dark), Joshua John Miller also happens to be the son of Jason Miller, who played Father Karras in The Exorcist, a supernatural horror film that was partly filmed in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. So it’s interesting to see that elements of this story reflect Miller’s own life. The Final Girls was also about the child of a popular genre star.

Williamson produced The Exorcism with Ben Fast and Bill Block. Padraic McKinley, Scott Putman, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra serve as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to The Exorcism? Check out the clips, then let us know by leaving a comment below.