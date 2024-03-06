Ryan Gosling says Steven Spielberg loved The Fall Guy: “That was an all-time moment for me”

We’re still two months away from the release of Ryan Gosling’s action comedy The Fall Guy, but the actor has already gotten the seal of approval from someone very special: Steven Spielberg.

Ryan Gosling told Variety that he ran into Steven Spielberg at the Golden Globes, with the director telling him that he loved The Fall Guy. “ I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction, ” Gosling said. “ I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw ‘Fall Guy’ and I loved it.’ ”

Gosling continued, “ As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t matter anymore what happens. Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all-time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie. “

The actor added that The Fall Guy is “ such a love letter to movies and moviemaking and the people who make movies… It’s a very unique perspective on a genre of movie that we all love so much, but it’s from a perspective you’ve never seen, from the people who actually make it and how much they’ve been taken for granted. “

Gosling stars in The Fall Guy as Colt Seavers, “ a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno. While the film’s ruthless producer, maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt. ”

The Fall Guy will premiere at SXSW next month before hitting theaters on May 3rd.