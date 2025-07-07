The Baxter Building from The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets listed on Zillow for $4,444,444

Avengers Tower and Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum are dream destinations for any Marvel fan. Still, only the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building has a Hadron Collider, a live-in robot, and an instruction manual for the Forever Gate, an artificial Nexus of All Realities! Want to book the ultimate stay the next time you’re in New York City? Why not stay at the Baxter Building, courtesy of Zillow?

Listed at the modest price of $4,444,444, the Baxter Building consists of 4,444 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and more! What else? The Baxter Building is Flying Car Friendly and comes with a state-of-the-art Robot Bay, Super Science Lab, Machine Shop, and Future Foundation Headquarters!

The following details for the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building come courtesy of Zillow:

Behold The Baxter Building – home to the world-famous Fantastic Four.

This remarkable residence blends timeless design with the latest innovations from ReedTech. Residents enjoy an adaptable living space that can stretch to fit their needs. Residents can “flame on!” with the high-tech kitchen’s indoor barbecue and get instant help around the house from their robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. assistant. Enjoy stunning city views, including the rocket launch pad where the Fantastic Four prep for their next cosmic mission. You might even see the Human Torch light up the sky!

The residencies make up just a portion of The Baxter Building. State-of-the-art laboratories and workshops span multiple floors, providing Reed Richards and his team room to pioneer breakthroughs in robotics, aeronautics, and beyond. At the building’s base lies the headquarters of the Future Foundation, where the Fantastic Four, especially unparalleled diplomat Sue Storm, champion a bold new era. Their mission: to deliver clean energy and elevate scientific progress around the globe.

Luxurious living, fantastic neighbors, and even color television… The Baxter Building has it all.

Ready to make your future home a reality? Take the next step by watching the video tour above, presented in FantastiVision!

You can check out images from Zillow’s listing for the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing; and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.