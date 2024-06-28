The Last Breath trailer: shark thriller featuring Julian Sands reaches theatres and VOD in July

A trailer has been released for the shark thriller The Last Breath, featuring Julian Sands in one of his final performances

Actor Julian Sands (Warlock) went missing while hiking on California’s Mount Baldy back in January of 2023, and sadly, his remains were found the following June. Just four months before Sands went missing, we reported on a film called The Last Breath , a shark thriller he was working on. He gave one of his final performances in this film – and soon, we’re going to have the chance to see that performance. RLJE Films will be giving The Last Breath a theatrical and VOD release on July 26th, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer has dropped online. It can be seen in the embed above.

Scripted by Nick Saltrese (Prayer Before Dawn), The Last Breath follows a group of college friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime dive. However, their adventure quickly turns into a nightmare as they become trapped in the darkness of a shipwreck and soon discover they are not alone…

Sands is joined in the cast by Kim Spearman (As I Am), Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders), Alexander Arnold (Yesterday), Erin Mullen (Midsomer Murders), and Arlo Carter (Doc Martin).

Andrew Prendergast of Picaro Films receives a “story by” credit on the IMDb page for The Last Breath, and produced the film with Chris Reed of Freebie Films. Funding was provided by Orogen Entertainment, Anamorphic Media, and Filmgate. Umedia co-produced. Will Machin, Sam Parker, and Michael Yates of Metro, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén, and Eric Harbert of Orogen, Sara Shaak and Matt Lyons of Anamorphic, and Bastien Sirodot and Cloé Garbay of Umedia serve as executive producers.

The Last Breath was directed by Joachim Hedén, who previously brought us the survival thriller Breaking Surface (watch it HERE), about a woman struggling to save her sister, who was trapped underwater by a rockslide in the icy waters of Norway. So it makes sense that he was chosen to direct this shark thriller that’s also about divers.

What did you think of the trailer for The Last Breath? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.