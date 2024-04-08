The Mummy (1999) is returning to theatres for its 25th anniversary

After spending years in development hell, during which time it passed through the hands of popular genre filmmakers like George A. Romero, Mick Garris, Clive Barker, and Joe Dante, a reboot of the 1932 Universal Monsters classic The Mummy made its way out into the world in 1999 with Deep Rising writer/director Stephen Sommers at the helm. Made on a budget of $80 million, the new take on The Mummy was a box office success, earning over $416 million worldwide. Mixing horror, adventure, and comedy, it was a film that could be enjoyed by adults while also serving as gateway horror for a new generation of genre fans. Many see The Mummy (1999) as a beloved classic these days – so it makes sense that Universal has decided to give the film a theatrical re-release for its 25th anniversary. It will be back on the big screen in theatres nationwide starting April 26th, and tickets are available for purchase through Fandango.

Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, provided the following statement: “ Over the past twenty-five years, The Mummy has become a cornerstone of adventure cinema and has set the bar high for blockbuster entertainment. As we celebrate its 25th anniversary, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring it back to the big screen. It’s a fantastic opportunity for both devoted fans and newcomers to immerse themselves in the exhilarating adventure and timeless story that made The Mummy an unforgettable cinematic experience. “

The film has the following synopsis: The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead.

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O’Connor, Jonathan Hyde, Oded Fehr, and Patricia Velásquez star.

I was disappointed by The Mummy and its goofy tone when it was first released (chances are I would have gotten more enjoyment out of whatever Garris, Barker, Dante, or especially Romero had in mind), but I have come to appreciate the movie for what it is as the years have gone by. I’m glad its fans will have the chance to see it in theatres again for its 25th anniversary.

Are you a fan of The Mummy (1999) and will you be attending a theatrical re-release screening? Let us know by leaving a comment below.