The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson previews the reboot in a hilariously deadpan way (exclusive)

One of the great things about Liam Neeson is that, despite all his accolades (and massive box office pull), he’s never taken himself too seriously. Recently, we here at JoBlo got to experience that firsthand when discussing his latest movie, Absolution. While the full interview goes up next week, we had to highlight a hilarious chunk of the interview, where the star teased his upcoming Naked Gun reboot.

When we asked him if he could reveal anything to us about the highly anticipated comedy, he leaned forward and, in hilariously deadpan fashion, said, “It’s going to be very funny,” with HEAVY hints of menace. Immediately breaking into a chuckle, Neeson was quick to praise his co-stars, Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston, and looks pretty excited about this potential new direction as he weighs retiring from action flicks.

It has to be said, as far as Hollywood tough guys go, Neeson sits at the top of the heap, and it helps that he’s always come across as a pretty solid, down-to-earth fella offscreen as well. Neeson playing Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun is one of those ideas that will either fall flat or work tremendously well. Given how funny he was in his Ted 2 cameo and the fact that Popstar director Akiva Schaffer is at the helm, I’m banking it on being great. Let’s not forget that before he was cast in Airplane, Leslie Neeson was considered one of Hollywood’s most humourless character actors. Given how sweet a guy Neeson seems to be, I’m really hoping this allows him to have a little fun in his late career and show people a different side of himself.

Stay tuned for more from Neeson. Our interview will air on the Celeb Channel this week. Absolution opens in theaters on November 1st!