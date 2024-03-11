This is Spinal Tap sequel production goes to eleven with the original cast and hard rockin’ cameos set to take the stage

Castlerock Entertainment wants you to raise your horns and get ready for the reunion concert of a lifetime, as This is Spinal Tap heads into production for a long-awaited sequel! Cast and crew members are smelling the glove in New Orleans, Louisiana, with filmmaker Rob Reiner and original cast members returning. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer retake the stage as the surviving band members of Spinal Tap, with Reiner reprising his role as the documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi.

In addition to Reiner and the comedic trio, the This is Spinal Tap sequel includes a star-studded list of musician cameos, such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. Guest, McKean, and Shearer tabbed out the plot, which finds “England’s loudest and most punctual band, reuniting for one final concert.”

“I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll,” said Reiner.

In 2022, Rob Reiner spoke with Deadline about plans for his This is Spinal Tap sequel, saying, “The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

Can you believe it’s finally happening? David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) are taking the stage once again to melt faces, tower above Stonehenge, and tempt the Dark Lord with their sexy, swingin’ sounds! Are you looking forward to Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap sequel? Tell us in the comments section below who you’d like to see cameo in the forthcoming comedy.