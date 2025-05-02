Movie News

How many eggs does Tom Cruise eat before hanging off the side of a plane?

Posted 1 hour ago
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, eggs

Tom Cruise is a machine—and machines need fuel, especially when you’re clinging to the side of a biplane for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. So, what keeps Hollywood’s most relentless action star running? Eggs. Lots and lots of eggs.

I actually eat a massive breakfast,” Cruise told People about preparing for the high-flying stunt. “The amount of energy it takes — I train so hard for that wing-walking. I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids. Oh, I’m eating! Picture: It’s cold up there. We’re at high altitude. My body is burning a lot.

I can’t imagine wanting to do anything after eating a dozen eggs, let alone dangling hundreds of feet in the air, but I’m certainly no Tom Cruise.

The sequence features Cruise hanging from and crawling along the wings of a biplane—a daring stunt he had dreamed of performing since childhood. “I remember seeing old footage of wing-walking,” Cruise said. “Those aircraft were only traveling at, I don’t know, 40, 50 miles an hour. This aircraft is up to over 120 miles an hour. Going out there, I was realizing that it takes your breath away.

Related
Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible on track to score the biggest Memorial Day box office ever

We still don’t know a whole lot about The Final Reckoning, only that it will follow the story set up in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, in which Ethan and his team were tasked with stopping the Entity, a rogue AI capable of controlling global defence intelligence and financial networks. The film was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, but Paramount rethought its approach after the first movie was perceived as a box-office disappointment.

In addition to Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, The Final Reckoning features several returning cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. New additions include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O’Brian, and Tramell Tillman.

The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23rd, and early box office projections hint that it could have a franchise-best opening.

Source: People
