Trailer: Snow White and the Seven Samurai mashes fairytales, katanas

The trailer for The Asylum’s Snow White and the Seven Samurai has arrived ahead of its limited release on Friday.

The crossover you didn’t know you needed, The Asylum’s Snow White and the Seven Samurai combines a beloved fairytale and an epic classic in a new action movie now available digitally. So move over, Rachel Zegler, before you get disemboweled by a katana!

Here is the official plot of Snow White and the Seven Samurai: “Left for dead by her rich and powerful stepmother, Snow White is taken in by a team of assassins – The Seven Samurai, who train her in their ways of fighting. As her stepmother becomes more and more powerful, Snow White and the samurai take up arms to topple her once and for all.”

The trailer asks, “Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who kicks the most ass of them all?” That may not be Snow White but rather Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, whose name and face get the most space on the movie’s poster. But the cast does also include Eric Roberts and Gina Vitori. The movie is directed by Michael Su (Bloodthirst and Transmorphers: Mech Beast) and written by Jacob David Smith (Prepare to Die). Not that you would, but the movie shouldn’t be confused with Tom Holt’s book of the same name.

While the movie can currently be found digitally, it will also hit a very limited number of theaters on March 1st in Los Angeles, CA, Minneapolis, MN, Miami Beach, FL, Brunswick, OH, and Roswell, GA. That’s fewer screens than there are samurai!

Of course, both Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai are widely regarded as some of the greatest films ever, with both serving as essentials within their respective genres. Walt Disney received an honorary Oscar for the film’s breakthrough achievements, while Seven Samurai would earn technical nods, a rare feat for a foreign film. Disney’s 1937 picture has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Seven Samurai has a perfect score. Both are consistent presences on They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They?’s list of the 1,000 greatest films ever, with Kurosawa’s masterpiece normally in the top 10.

What do you think of the trailer for Snow White and the Seven Samurai? Drop your thoughts below.