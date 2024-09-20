Transformers One – What Did You Think?

The first animated Transformers film in nearly 40 years, Transformers One, is rolling out, and we want to know what you think!

Form up, Transformers fans! The first animated film in the franchise in almost 40 years, Transformers One, is rolling out in theaters, and we want to know what you think about Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s latest adventure featuring the Robots in Disguise!

Doesn’t it feel good to see the Transformers on the silver screen in an animated format? I still recall when The Transformers: The Movie screened in theaters in 1986. Peter Cullen and Frank Welker owned as the voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively, with the great Leonard Nimoy as Galvitron, Susan Blu as Arcee, and Orson Wells as Unicron. The 1986 animation even included profanity! If you know, you know. After so much time has passed, we’re ready to hit the road with a new Transformers film that delves into Optimus and Megatron’s origins and sees how two inseparable friends became sworn enemies.

The official synopsis for Transformers One reads:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.“

JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed Transformers One, saying it’s the best Transformers movie to date. In his review, Chris said, “One thing worth noting is that the audience I saw this with REALLY seemed to love the movie. They laughed and cheered throughout, and when it was over, the audience gave it a huge round of applause, which is something you really never get at free screenings in my neck of the woods. There’s a reason why Paramount’s been doing so many word-of-mouth screenings, as this has the potential to be a major hit, and, again, it’s the best Transformers movie ever made by a wide margin.”

But enough about us. We want to know what you think about Transformers One! Sound off in the comments section below and share your thoughts about what some say is the “best Transformers movie” ever made! If you must divulge spoilers, please warn readers before dropping any knowledge bombs. Additionally, let us know who your favorite Transformer is when you share your thoughts.