Sony Pictures exec confirms Uncharted 2 is still in development; bring on the mustache-quel!

After spending years stuck in the limbo of development hell and experiencing even more delays thanks to the pandemic, Sony’s live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted video-game franchise was finally released two years ago, but what about the sequel? While presenting at the 2024 CineEurope trade show (via Variety), Steven O’Dell, president of international distribution at Sony Pictures, confirmed that Uncharted 2 is still in development.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we have for Uncharted 2, but fans will be pleased that it’s still in the works. The first movie starred Tom Holland as street-smart thief Nathan Drake, who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. “ What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs, ” reads the synopsis. “ If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together. “

Mark Wahlberg mentioned last year that a script for the sequel was in the process of being written, teasing that it could go just about anywhere after the mid-credits scene, but, perhaps most importantly, Sully will have a mustache this time. “ I’ve heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody’s written a script, and they’re still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time, ” Wahlberg said. “ Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache. ” The actor is aware that fans did miss Sully’s mustache the first time around, which should give the sequel an added boost. “ When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it, ” he said. “ And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I’d be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now. “

What do you hope to see from Uncharted 2?