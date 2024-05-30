Viggo Mortensen says it could be the day to reprise Aragorn

We know that Aragorn does not fear death, but does Viggo Mortensen fear returning to the role? Not one bit. With the announcement that another Lord of the Rings movie – in the form of The Hunt for Gollum – will be making that long trek to theaters, it’s hard not to wonder which of the original cast (other than Andy Serkis) will be returning for the film. With so little truly known about the film, there’s no reason not to imagine which of our fan favorite characters could have a spot. And if Viggo Mortensen has a say, he and Aragorn will wield Andúril yet again.

Speaking with British GQ, Viggo Mortensen admitted that he doesn’t know what’s planned for The Hunt for Gollum but is willing to return as Aragorn if it serves a purpose. “I don’t know exactly what the story is, I haven’t heard. Maybe I’ll hear about it eventually. I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise.”

The Hunt of Gollum was met with pretty lackluster reception when it was announced earlier this month, with many of our readers not seeing the point of a Gollum-centered feature. But what if some of the original cast would return? If the timeline fits, why not have Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Elijah Wood as Frodo and Dominic Monaghan as Meriadoc, just to name a few of a massive cast?

Whether or not the likes of these actors or characters do return for The Hunt for Gollum, one name guaranteed to be back is Andy Serkis, who is not only reprising the titular bug-eyed baldy but also directing. Peter Jackson is on board to produce while original trilogy scribes Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are back as writers. And if that somehow still doesn’t grab you, there’s always the Gollum fan film…

What do you think? Would Viggo Mortensen reprising Aragorn – or any other original cast members returning – generate more interest from Lord of the Rings fans? Or does a Gollum-focused movie just not sound interesting at all? Give us your thoughts below.