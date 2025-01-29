Billy Crystal & Meg Ryan reunite for “When Harry Met Sally”-themed Super Bowl spot

Last Updated on January 31, 2025

There might be no better one-line bumper better than “I’ll have what she’s having.” The scene from When Harry Met Sally in question – in which Meg Ryan’s Sally proves that a woman can successfully fake an orgasm, much to Billy Crystal’s Harry’s embarrassment – itself is iconic, but the line stands as a top-tier comedy punchline. Now, Ryan, Crystal and a surprise guest have recreated that scene in a spot to be aired during Super Bowl LIX.

Like the famous scene, the ad is set in Katz’s Delicatessen, with Harry declaring, “I can’t believe they let us back in this place,” referring to the scene Sally made all those years ago. After some disappointment in her lunch (probably because it didn’t take her an hour and a half to order it), Sally adds Hellmann’s mayonnaise and is immediately hit with a sensation. But since the ad needs that line, in comes Sydney Sweeney, who, yes, will have what she’s having.

The ad pretty much nails exactly what it sets out to do, although some keen eyes will notice that Harry’s outfit is nothing like his ugly sweater from the real scene in When Harry Met Sally. Instead, he dons the immediately recognizable cable-knit sweater which has taken on a life of its own even in recent years. Kate McKinnon even wore a variation of it in her own Super Bowl spot for Hellmann’s last year.

On getting both Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan together at Katz’s once again, director Jake Szymanski (who has a history with Funny or Die) said, “They both said they hadn’t been back inside Katz’s since they shot the scene, and so we got to be there for the moment when they both walked on set. They also hadn’t seen each other in a couple years. So we got to see them walk back into this place, and the memories flood back, and they start remembering and sharing stories and talking about what it was like to film that day.”

As for why they decided to use Sydney Sweeney (replacing the late Estelle Reiner, mother of director Rob Reiner), Szymanski noted, ​​ “There was some talk early on about ‘who are we gonna get for the cameo role? Who’s gonna end the spot?’ It’s such an iconic line, and When Harry Met Sally is such an iconic rom-com and a moment for Meg, obviously, that we’re recreating. And I kind of like that Sydney is emerging as this new rom-com star… so I like that it was kind of like a mini passing of the torch to the next generation to have her at the end.”

What did you think of the When Harry Met Sally Super Bowl ad?