Will Smith releases new album, Based on a True Story, after a 20-year break

The former Fresh Prince returns to the music world with a new album that reflects on the inner work he’s done after the past couple years.

By
will smith, bet awards, rap

This past January, Will Smith posted a cryptic video that harkens back to the original Matrix film. In the video, a typed message tells Will to “wake up.” The message reads, “What would the Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?” The video then reveals that the Matrix has him, leading fans to believe Smith is leading the next film in the Matrix franchise. Speculation from fans ran wild after this tease and many wondered if Smith was about to announce that he will be starring in a new possible Matrix sequel. Not long after, Insiders had confirmed that Will Smith will not be starring in the new Matrix movie.

It turns out the secrecy would be a tease for his new single, “Beautiful Scars“. The song is very reflective of his recent public fallout. Will’s raps sport some of his usual boasting lyrics about his stature, but he also admits that he is flawed and he’s been doing some inner work, which leads to some positive affirmations that he wishes everyone to believe about themselves to empower them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith’s newest album in 20 years has just dropped today. The title of the album is Based on a True Story, and just like his last album, 2005’s Lost & Found, it would be a very personal, very vulnerable body of work as opposed to his Big Willie Style and Fresh Prince days where his songs would mostly be light-hearted and fun party music.

This album gives the impression that this is his emotional and self-exploring response to his infamous Oscar controversy of two years past. In a video that Smith posted on his Instagram (which can be seen below), the former Fresh Prince star addresses, “The past couple of years, I’ve been doing a very deep exploration of who and what I truly am. The process of this album is really allowing myself to be more honest with myself than I ever have about who and what I actually am. This is about to be the greatest artistic creative period of my entire life.”

Based on a True Story features songs like his single, “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean, “First Love,” You Can Make It,” “Tantrum” and “Work of Art.” Smith collaborates with his former partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff, on this album and also features collaborations with Teyana Taylor, Joyner Lucas and his son Jaden Smith.

Source: THR
Tags:
icon More Pop Culture
ghibli AI
Studio Ghibli AI fad causes controversy over ethics; Hayao Miyazaki’s anti-AI stance resurfaces
will smith, bet awards, rap
Will Smith releases new album, Based on a True Story, after a 20-year break
Michael shannon band
Michael Shannon hates actors with rock bands… except his own?
jack black video games
Jack Black logged 400+ hours on Red Dead Redemption 2
View All

About the Author

2387 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Will Smith News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles