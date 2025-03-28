Will Smith releases new album, Based on a True Story, after a 20-year break

This past January, Will Smith posted a cryptic video that harkens back to the original Matrix film. In the video, a typed message tells Will to “wake up.” The message reads, “What would the Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?” The video then reveals that the Matrix has him, leading fans to believe Smith is leading the next film in the Matrix franchise. Speculation from fans ran wild after this tease and many wondered if Smith was about to announce that he will be starring in a new possible Matrix sequel. Not long after, Insiders had confirmed that Will Smith will not be starring in the new Matrix movie.

It turns out the secrecy would be a tease for his new single, “Beautiful Scars“. The song is very reflective of his recent public fallout. Will’s raps sport some of his usual boasting lyrics about his stature, but he also admits that he is flawed and he’s been doing some inner work, which leads to some positive affirmations that he wishes everyone to believe about themselves to empower them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith’s newest album in 20 years has just dropped today. The title of the album is Based on a True Story, and just like his last album, 2005’s Lost & Found, it would be a very personal, very vulnerable body of work as opposed to his Big Willie Style and Fresh Prince days where his songs would mostly be light-hearted and fun party music.

This album gives the impression that this is his emotional and self-exploring response to his infamous Oscar controversy of two years past. In a video that Smith posted on his Instagram (which can be seen below), the former Fresh Prince star addresses, “The past couple of years, I’ve been doing a very deep exploration of who and what I truly am. The process of this album is really allowing myself to be more honest with myself than I ever have about who and what I actually am. This is about to be the greatest artistic creative period of my entire life.”

Based on a True Story features songs like his single, “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean, “First Love,” You Can Make It,” “Tantrum” and “Work of Art.” Smith collaborates with his former partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff, on this album and also features collaborations with Teyana Taylor, Joyner Lucas and his son Jaden Smith.