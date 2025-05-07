Yellowstone spinoff with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton ordered at CBS

Another new Yellowstone series is on the way as CBS has officially greenlit Y: Marshals, a spinoff centered on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). The show has been given a 13-episode order, with production set to kick off this summer for a midseason 2026 launch on Sunday nights. We first heard about the spinoff less than two months ago, and things seem to have moved fast.

The official description reads: “ With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. “

Taylor Sheridan will executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Spencer Hudnut will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained why Y: Marshals is being set up at CBS rather than Paramount+, like the other Yellowstone shows. “ I think all of our shows right now are both streaming and linear, ” Reisenbach said. “ That’s what we’re focused on, is trying to make our shows work on both platforms. It certainly did occur to us that the show will do really well on streaming, because all the Taylor shows have. But ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Tulsa King’ also did really well for us when we aired them on the network. So, in terms of Taylor’s involvement, we’re still early in the process. He’s a very busy guy, but we’ll take what we can get. “